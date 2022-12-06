CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – Streetlights are back on and Christmas lights are lit once again in Carthage.

Duke Energy restored power in parts of Moore County communities today after the area hasn’t had power since Saturday night.

But in other areas of Moore County, including Aberdeen and Southern Pines, things are quite different.

“At least the weather is not too cold,” Annie Osterman, a Southern Pines resident, said.

Osterman said Duke Energy told her that her power won’t be restored until Thursday.

“We have a camp stove, so we are using that in the house, propane camp stove, to make coffee. My husband made eggs and potatoes this morning,” Osterman said.

Some people are not only struggling to keep warm and eat a hot meal, but they also lack drinking water. Families with well water can’t use it without a power source.

“We are trying to help our community by giving away water that maybe need it,” Buddy Brunson, a Manager at an Aberdeen Food Lion said.

Food Lion stores across Moore County were giving out cases of bottled water on Tuesday.

But, the Food Lion in Aberdeen just reopened after getting a generator. Meats, dairy and produce were destroyed due to the outage.

“We came in at 7 o’clock yesterday morning and they started rolling in the big compact dumpsters in the back. We just started pulling everything, trashing it,”

While this outage hurts this entire community in different ways, people and business owners alike said Moore County will bounce back better than ever.