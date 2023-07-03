RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Raleigh man knows what it’s like to have a stranger save his life. Nine years ago, he received a kidney transplant from a living donor. Their families developed a friendship and they are now working together to find one more lifesaving gift.

Jim Noble stops to take in what many of us take for granted, enjoying the birds, the blue sky, and the blooming flowers.

“When you get an extra life once, you learn to enjoy the simple things in life,” he explained. “Enjoy just getting up in the morning and doing whatever that day brings.”

Ten years ago, Jim and his wife Christine didn’t know what the future would hold. Debilitated by kidney disease, Jim desperately needed a transplant. He said the wait for a deceased donor would be at least five years – years Jim didn’t have.

“When the doctor tells you you have to go find a living donor it’s not like you can run to Target and put up a flyer,” Christine said. “I just started to put it on Facebook, started circulating to our friends.”

Their pleas reached a woman named Shauna Schwarz. She didn’t know the Nobles, but she’d considered donating a kidney to someone who needed one.

“She sent me a text one evening and said, ‘I’m a match!’ and that was just amazing,” Christine recalled.

The transplant was a success. “She gave us that opportunity to experience a high school graduation, college graduation for our son that we would never have had the opportunity to experience together,” Christine noted.

“I woke up every morning and considered myself blessed that I got another day,” Jim added.

But a transplanted kidney doesn’t last forever, and Jim is once again looking for a donor.

“We feel like it’s kind of like trying to hit the lottery twice,” Christine said.

Once again, the Nobles are flooding social media with flyers and pleas, but this time they have help from Jim’s first donor. She had this video made, in which she shared her experience as a kidney donor and the Nobles shared their experience after Jim received a kidney.

“I am here to talk about my experience and to see if someone else is willing to step up to the plate and donate a kidney for Jim,” Schwarz says in the video, which has more than a thousand views. “I would do this again. If I had one more kidney I didn’t need, I would do this again.”

“In this day and age where you watch TV, and you see all sorts of bad things happening, there are still good people out there,” Jim said.

Christine added that she hopes their experience will encourage others to consider living kidney donation – whether to Jim or to one of the tens of thousands of other people who need a transplant.

Any potential donors will receive thorough health screenings to make sure that they are healthy enough to donate, and, according to the National Kidney Foundation, living donors will be given priority if they are ever in need of a kidney transplant.

Jim’s doctors are at Duke, and if you’d like to find out if you’re a match for Jim, or anyone else who may need a kidney, you can go to this website here and fill out the Self Referral Survey. If you’d specifically like to donate to Jim, fill out “James Noble” as the intended recipient.