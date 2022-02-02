Lillington man found shot to death at entrance of Harnett County park

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was found shot to death Wednesday at the entrance of a park in Harnett County, the sheriff’s office said.

Just after noon, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were at Anderson Creek Park at 1492 Nursey Road, located between Lillington and Fort Bragg.

Deputies found the body of a man inside a vehicle at the park’s entrance. The victim had been shot, the sheriff’s office said.

Later Wednesday, the sheriff’s office identified the victim as 61-year-old Wayne Gaddis.

Further information was not immediately available.