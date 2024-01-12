RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday marks the start of a four-day celebration of Reverend Dr. Martin L. King Jr. in Cary called Dreamfest.

In addition to the celebrations in Cary, there’s a National Day of Racial Healing conversation being observed by the YMCA of the Triangle, a Raleigh-based meal packing event and others.

Here’s a day-by-day look at the community events coming up to honor and remember the incomparable minister, activist and civil rights movement leader.

Friday, January 12

Azeem Comedy Show

7:30 p.m. | The Cary Theater

Doors open at 7 p.m. for this 60-minute comedy show by Azeem who is known for his “conscious comedy” style. Specifically, Azeem is known for his ability to “intertwine touchy subjects in a politically correct society with charismatic candor,” the theater’s website said.

This is a ticketed event at a price of $15 per individual and $13 for seniors. Click here to purchase tickets or read more about the show.

Saturday, January 13

Raleigh Community Conversation for the National Day of Racial Healing

9 a.m.-12 p.m. | First Baptist Church at 99 N. Salisbury Street

The YMCA of the Triangle, Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee, and the Encouraging Place are teaming up to invite all leaders, churches, youth organizations, and families to join them for a community conversation on racial healing.

Organizers said a special focus of the conversation will be on bridging the gap among our youth, connecting, and building relationships.

Tellebration program for kids

10 a.m.-12 p.m. | Page-Walker Arts & History Center in Cary

Another program as part of Cary’s Dreamfest celebration is this children’s storytelling event.

Award-winning storyteller, Willa Brigham, will share inspiring stories for youth. The program wil include hands-on craft activities for kids. This is a no-cost event, but parents are asked to bring a children’s book to donate to the Cary-based nonprofit Read and Feed.

Dreamfest Celebration: ‘It Takes A Village to Realize A Dream’

4:30-8:30 p.m. | Cary Arts Center

Designed to be a free and family-friendly evening of entertainment and enlightenment, this hours-long celebration will include Keynote speaker Rev. Paul Anderson, Pastor of the Fountain of Raleigh Fellowship and six different on-stage performances.

The event will also feature a community resource fair, arts & crafts zone, and food trucks.

At the same time of this event, there will also be a charitable collection drive hosted at the Cary Arts Center by the Western Wake Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Inc. Here is more information and a full list of needed items.

Sunday, January 14

MLK Dreamfest Interfaith Service

3:30-5 p.m. | Christ the King Lutheran Church at 600 Walnut St. in Cary

A yearly tradition returns as Christ the King Lutheran Church will welcome people of all faiths to a celebration in honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 2024 program theme is “A Call To Conscience” taken from the title of Dr. King’s book.

The guest preacher will be Rev. Laura Ingersoll, from Baltimore, with music by the Interfaith Choir. The MLK Virtual Reality truck will also be at Christ the King Church prior to the service from 12-3:30 p.m., giving people an opportunity to experience King’s 1960 “Fill Up The Jails” speech held in Durham.

Garner Unity Walk & Celebration

3-5 p.m. | Garner History Museum to Garner Performing Arts Center

The annual celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is free, and all are welcome.

Ahead of the program inside the Garner Performing Arts Center, those who wish to participate in a community unity walk will meet in the GPAC parking lot and proceed over to the Garner History Museum at the Depot. The Unity Walk begins at 3:15 p.m. from the museum to GPAC.

This year’s keynote speaker will be the Rev. Dr. David Forbes, a local Civil Rights Movement icon who was one of the founding members of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. Mayor Buddy Gupton, U.S. Rep. Wiley Nickel and the SGA presidents from Garner’s high schools are also slated to make remarks.

Grant Hill speaking at Duke Commemoration Ceremony

4 p.m. | Duke Chapel at 401 Chapel Dr. in Durham

Duke alumnus and trustee Grant Hill is the keynote speaker for Duke’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration. As a two-time men’s basketball national champion at Duke, Hill will speak at 4 p.m. with the theme of the event being “Our Path to Progress: Realizing King’s Dream of True Freedom for All.”

This is a free, public service event that does not require registration. You can find more information here.

Community meal & discussion

5:30-7:30 p.m. | Cary First United Methodist Church at 117 S. Academy St.

This event is set up to fill bellies and fill the room with in-depth discussions.

The Coalition For Better Tomorrows is hosting a dinner, community fellowship and a series of interactive, self-exploration games. This is a free event, but registration is required online here.

Monday, January 15 (MLK Day)

Interfaith Prayer Breakfast

7:15-9 a.m. | Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham

Doors will open at 6 a.m. and breakfast will be served up at 8 a.m. for this 44th annual Interfaith Prayer Breakfast in Durham.

Reverend Sandye A. Wilson will deliver a keynote sermon. Currently serving as Dean of the Cathedral Church of All Saints in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands and Chaplain of All Saints Cathedral School, Dr. Wilson is a religious scholar and social justice activist whose work has taken her all over the United States, leading congregations rich and poor and racially diverse.

This event is free and open to the public.

5K Walk for Hope

10 a.m.-noon | 316 Allen Lewis Dr. in Cary

You’ll want to lace up the tennis shoes for this one. A community 5K walk has been arranged in partnership with Love from Above & Oak City Cares to raise awareness for the unhoused/homeless population. Anyone can participate and donations are encouraged.

Chapel Hill MLK Rally and March

10 a.m. | Peace and Justice Plaza at 179 E. Franklin Street

The Carrboro NAACP is gearing up for its annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. day of commemoration. This year it will begin with a rally on the Peace and Justice Plaza in Chapel Hill and will be followed with a march.

The march will proceed down Franklin Street and end at the historic First Baptist Church at 106 N. Robeson Street. Once there, a service will begin featuring keynote speaker Deborah Maxwell, the president of the NC State Conference of the NAACP.

Downtown Raleigh’s MLK Memorial March

11 a.m. | State Capitol Building

All families, civic groups and community leaders are invited to join in the 44th annual MLK Memorial March departing at 11 a.m. from the State Capitol Building. Assembly lineup will begin at 10 a.m.

MLK Day of Service (multiple events)

9 a.m.-4 p.m. | Both Rise Against Hunger Raleigh locations

From Los Angeles to here in the Triangle, tons of volunteers will be putting in the work to pack meals for those in need. On MLK Jr. Day in Raleigh, those events will take place at both the Rise Against Hunger locations at 201 E. Hargett St. and 3200 Wellington Ct.

During the events, neighbors will stand shoulder-to-shoulder to deliver justice in the form of food for people facing hunger across the globe. The goal for the two Raleigh events is to end the day with 200,000 packaged meals over multiple shifts.

To get in on one of the group packing events, you can find registration information here.

10 a.m.-noon | Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve in Cary

Community members can pitch into work benefiting the community around them with this day of service event. It’ll involve assisting the Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve staff with trail maintenance and is open to anyone age 16 and up.

Supplies will be provided and volunteers are asked to come dressed in weather-appropriate work clothes and shoes, and bring a water bottle.