LIST: Central NC school districts closed Friday ahead of snow, ice

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several school districts across the central part of our state have already announced that they will be closed on Friday, ahead of expected snow and ice.

After highs in the upper 40s, temperatures will fall late Thursday and reach the upper 30s. Some rain could change to some light snow late afternoon and into the evening before ending.

Although measurable snow isn’t expected Thursday night, any moisture left on the roads overnight tonight could freeze and produce icy spots Friday morning.

The real snow event will be late Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory for most of central North Carolina will be in effect from late Thursday through early Saturday. However, areas from Clinton to Goldsboro to Wilson to Rocky Mount and Enfield will be under a Winter Storm Warning for the same time period.

Instead of some spots seeing up to 6 inches of snow, that total east of the Triangle could be 4 to up to 5 inches with most of the Triangle seeing 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Ice accumulations could reach ¼ of an inch in Sampson County down by Clinton.

The following school districts will be closed on Friday:

Durham Public Schools – After-school and athletic events canceled for Thursday. Schools will be closed for students and staff on Friday and there will be no remote learning.

Halifax County Schools – Operating under Code 0. All schools and administrative offices will be closed.

Johnston County Public Schools – All schools and offices will be closed for students and staff. Any after-school events on Friday or over the weekend are canceled.

Wake County Public Schools -All classes and extracurricular activities are canceled Friday and Saturday. No make-up day will be required for Friday’s classes.

The storm system will move away early Saturday and clouds will decrease, but it will stay cold with highs just in the middle 30s.