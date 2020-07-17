LIST: Several central NC schools opt to begin year with remote learning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the state continues to grapple with COVID-19, several central North Carolina school districts will begin the 2020-21 school year in the state’s “Plan C,” which is entirely remote learning.
The following school systems will begin the upcoming school year with entirely virtual teaching:
- Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will operate on “Plan C” for at least the first nine weeks
- Chatham County Schools will operate on “Plan C” for at least the first four weeks
- Durham Public Schools will operate on “Plan C” for at least the first nine weeks
- Orange County Schools will operate on “Plan C” for at least the first nine weeks
- Warren County Schools will operate on “Plan C” for the first quarter
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that North Carolina schools would open under a “Plan B” option that calls for a mix of face-to-face and virtual learning. He said some districts would have the option to reopen under the entirely virtual option.
Students and staff in Orange County on Thursday expressed their opinions on the decision to begin the year remotely.
State health experts said Thursday that the guidance on how schools will operate is likely to change as the year goes on.
