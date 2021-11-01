Little girl seriously injured after shots fired into Sampson County home, authorities say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A young girl was shot and seriously injured inside her home over the weekend near Clinton, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning.

According to authorities, deputies responded to a call regarding shots being fired into a home at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, in the 1100-block of Mill Creek Church Road.

Once at the scene, deputies determined that shots were fired into the home and struck a 6-year-old girl who was inside. The girl was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting is currently under investigation and officials said they have no further information to release at this time.

“We are thankful for the cooperation of those involved in the investigation. It is through their cooperation and knowledge of those potentially involved only that we will be able to solve this tragic and devastating incident,” said Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Marcus Smith.

Anyone with information in the incident is encouraged to contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.