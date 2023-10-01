LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for murder after a fatal shooting in Littleton last weekend has been arrested across the border in Virginia by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

According to the Littleton Police Department, on Wednesday officers with the department obtained warrants for felony murder and felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury for 26-year-old Lavonte Taylor.

On Friday, Taylor was “taken into custody without incident” in La Crosse, Virginia, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Taylor’s charges stem from a shooting that took place at San Lucas Mexican Kitchen in Littleton in the early morning hours of Sept. 24.

Quayshawn Rogers, 31, was killed in that shooting, while Kiara Scott, 26, was shot in the leg. She is expected to make a full recovery, according to Littleton police.

“The restaurant was holding a DJ night and officers with the Littleton Police Department were already at the restaurant working the parking lot area,” police said in a news release.

In addition to the U.S. Marshals Task Force, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and North Caroline ALE assisted the Littleton Police Department with the case.