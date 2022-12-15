LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Littleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robber.

On Wednesday shortly before 9 p.m., the Littleton Police Department responded to the Dollar General store in Littleton regarding an armed robbery.

Surveillance footage shows a person wearing a dark blue hoodie, black pants, and a black face mask.

Dollar General armed robbery suspect (Photo from Littleton Police Department)

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Littleton Police Department at 252-586-3413, or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444. All information provided will remain anonymous.