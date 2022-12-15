LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Littleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robber.
On Wednesday shortly before 9 p.m., the Littleton Police Department responded to the Dollar General store in Littleton regarding an armed robbery.
Surveillance footage shows a person wearing a dark blue hoodie, black pants, and a black face mask.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Littleton Police Department at 252-586-3413, or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444. All information provided will remain anonymous.