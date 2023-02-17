ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A loaded handgun was found on campus at Erwin Elementary School on Friday morning, according to the police chief.

The school received a tip from a caller that a student had a loaded gun in their backpack.

A loaded handgun was found in a fourth grade student’s backpack around 11:40 a.m. Friday morning, according to Police Chief Johnathan Johnson.

The chief said the school did not go on lockdown. He also said the school will increase police presence next week.

All students will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.