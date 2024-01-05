RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County K-9 officer led to the arrest of a man who had crystal meth in his vehicle on Tuesday.

Members of the Hoke County’s Special Operations Unit were following a complaint of active narcotics near a Raeford gas station when a man driving a white Mercedes committed a traffic violation. According to the Hoke Co. Sheriff’s Office, he was seen leaving the Shell gas station near the intersection of Rockfish and Lindsay roads at the time.

The driver, 42-year-old Bradley James Lee Simmons was asked to step out of the vehicle. He complied, investigators said, and a K-9 began a check of the vehicle, giving a positive alert to its handler.

Detectives began a further search of the vehicle, finding a loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun. While the search continued, Simmons “attempted to throw a plastic bag to the ground,” they said.

That bag was recovered and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine was inside, detectives added. By the photo provided by law enforcement, it appears to have been crystal meth.

Simmons was arrested and taken in to the Hoke County Detention Center where he was charged with two counts of trafficking meth and for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond has been set at $250,000.