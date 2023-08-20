RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Boys Club was a bit more packed than normal on a Saturday morning as hundreds of young kids turned out for the 14th annual Back to School Community Day.

Local basketball legends Levelle Moton and PJ Tucker returned to their old stomping grounds to lend a hand.

The annual event provides students back to school needs like backpacks, school supplies and even haircuts.

For those in need of a trim, they got one at no cost.

Both Tucker and Moton grew up near the club. They said it helped them stay out of trouble in their younger days and led both of them to big things down the road.