RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Holt Brothers Foundation is preparing for their annual flag football tournament this weekend.

Ahead of the event, the foundation is donating helmets for high school football programs.

Thursday, they passed out the helmets to football coaches and youth organizations.

They donated 1,500 soft shell helmets to kids.

The brothers say they want to make sure safety is top of mind when it comes to youth sports.

“As someone that experienced concussions playing the safety position and running into people a whole lot, to protect now as early as we can at the high school age…because concussions oftentimes stem from multiple hits,” said Terrence Holt.

His brother, Tory, agrees.

“When you think about high school budgets and how some of the high school budgets probably are cut… the challenges of trying to make sure the kids get the proper equipment that they need we feel like this is a space to help out,” said Torry Holt.

The event takes place on Saturday and is free for spectators.