CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of soccer fans taking over Chapel Hill is good news for businesses.

Workers at Sutton’s Drug Store knew Chelsea-Wrexham match day would get busy so they made sure they were stocked up and ready to go. Server Andy Bonilla-Reyes says he started to see an increase in customers on Tuesday.

“We had a little lunch rush yesterday and we run out of cups so we had to get more cups,” Bonilla-Reyes said.

It’s not just Chapel Hill businesses benefiting. Anthony DiBernardo owns Swig and Swine Barbecue in Charleston, South Carolina. He started cooking these whole hogs for the Wrexham tailgate party at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

“They told me to be prepared for about 800 to a thousand portions of the quesadilla they’re making today,” DiBernardo said.

The owner of Sutton’s says he’s expecting the surge in customers to carry over to Thursday, with the match running late Wednesday night and people spending the night in the area.