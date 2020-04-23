Henderson company says it can test 10-times the number of people for COVID-19 than the state can

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The state of North Carolina is hoping to increase its COVID-19 testing above 2,500 people per day. One North Carolina company said it has the ability to test up to 10 times that amount.

When COVID-19 spread out of Asia and Europe and into the United States, Mako Medical Laboratories Vice President Steve Hoover admits he didn’t know what to think.

“I think like anybody we probably got caught a little bit flat footed,” said Steve Hoover. “We didn’t know to the degree it was going to go.”

It took Mako technicians two weeks to devise a test. On April 3, they processed their first 20 tests.

“The biggest misnomer is that testing isn’t available,” Hoover said. “We have testing available, and we’re raising that capacity on a daily basis.”

Three weeks later, they’re processing roughly 3,000 tests per day with goals to increase up to 25,000.

“We’re probably running about a 10 percent positive rate on the batches we run,” Hoover said.

That’s allowed Mako to expand from 50 employees on one shift to three shifts working around the clock.

The company now has plans to add up to 120 more workers at its Henderson facility to meet the rising demand.

“We’ve been able to turn most of our results within 24 hours,” Hoover said. “It really doesn’t do our clients any good to extend that turn around time.”

Initially, Mako’s work was done inside prisons, nursing homes, and hospitals though that business model has evolved.

“It’s growing to a lot of businesses that are seeking to reopen now,” Hoover said.

As states across the country weigh lifting stay at home restrictions, Hoover said they’re all asking the same question.

“How do we reopen if I’m a business?” Hoover asked. “What does that plan look like? What is retesting? I think we need to come together on what that plan looks like. There’s not one lab that’s going to be able to handle all of this volume.”

All of the employees at the Henderson facility are screened for COVID-19 at least once a week. To this point, no one has tested positive.

More headlines from CBS17.com: