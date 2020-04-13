Local families urge public to ‘stay home’ to prevent nursing home coronavirus outbreaks

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Families with loved ones at a nursing home in Chatham County are concerned about their safety after more than 50 new cases were reported at the facility over the weekend.

The Chatham County Public Health Department reported on Sunday that there were 51 new cases connected to the Laurels of Chatham, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Pittsboro. This brings the total number of cases to 57.

Officials with the nursing home would not say how many of the 57 cases were residents and how many were staff members.

Health officials said everyone at the facility is getting tested for COVID-19.

Officials with the nursing home did tell CBS 17 that the facility began taking safety precautions back on February 28. The nursing home also stopped allowing visitors into the facility in March and all of the residents and employees are required to wear masks.

“Despite some of the best efforts of some of these facilities, we’re seeing it still makes its way in,” said Layton Long, the director of the Chatham County Public Health Department.

Long said controlling the spread at nursing facilities is difficult because of how closely the staff has to work with the residents.

“They have to engage directly with the patients and the patients are in relatively close quarters,” Long said. “So managing the outbreak becomes more difficult.”

CBS 17 spoke with one woman over the phone who said her 85-year-old grandmother stays at the Laurels of Chatham nursing home.

She did not want to reveal her name or show her face on camera, but she said she is very concerned about how the number of cases drastically increased from six cases to 57 cases over the course of a couple of days.

“I literally felt physically ill,” she said.

She said her grandmother has been tested for COVID-19 and they are still waiting on those results.

“The fact that the virus is so close to her, it bothers me,” she said “It makes me worry.”

However, she said she does not blame the nursing home for the outbreak.

“I don’t necessarily think it was all of the fault of the nursing home causing this to happen,” she said. “I think there are just some things that aren’t in anyone’s control. But if people were doing what they were supposed to be doing I don’t think there would be so many cases.”

She said that if people would stay home and practice social distancing, it would keep the coronavirus from spreading everywhere, including nursing homes where the most vulnerable population lives.

“Do whatever it is that doctors and professionals are telling you to do to get rid of this,” she said. “Because now my grandmother is in the midst of all this and that’s my worst fear.”

Officials with the Laurels of Chatham said all of the residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been isolated from everyone else.

Health officials said that the nursing home is taking the residents’ temperatures throughout the day as a safety precaution. In addition, all employees’ temperatures are checked as they enter the facility.