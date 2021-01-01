Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the turn of the calendar going to a new year, a couple of local hospitals welcomed in new life!
WakeMed Raleigh says baby Emma, daughter of Sandra Maradiaga Orellana, was born at 2:03 a.m. Friday morning.
Cape Fear Valley Medical Center also welcomed its first baby of 2021.
Demetri Devon Gurley was the first baby born at the hospital in the new year. The son of Devon Gurley and Dorothy E. Bennett of Fayetteville, Demetri was born at 12:12 a.m.
Demetri weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce and was 20 inches long, according to the hospital.
UNC Rex hospital also welcomed its first baby of 2021.
Jenna and Jarrett Fletcher of Wake Forest welcomed August Ray at 12:13 a.m., who weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, the hospital said.
Welcome to the world!
