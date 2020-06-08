Local law enforcement say they already follow some guidelines aimed at reducing police violence

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JUNE 6: Demonstrators calling to defund the Minneapolis Police Department march on Hennepin Avenue on June 6, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The march, organized by the Black Visions Collective, commemorated the life of George Floyd who was killed by members of the MPD on May 25. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As protesters call for greater accountability, a campaign to reform police policies nationwide is trending on social media.

The “8 Can’t Wait” movement by Campaign Zero outlines eight reforms aimed at reducing police violence.

The policies include requiring de-escalation practices, require warning before shooting, require exhausting all alternatives before shooting, bans on chokeholds and strangleholds, a duty to intervene if an officer uses excessive force on a detainee, a ban on shooting at moving vehicles, comprehensive reporting for use of force and use of force continuum.

According to the “8 Can’t Wait” website, Raleigh’s police department follows five of the eight suggested policies. RPD does not have a ban on chokeholds or strangleholds, nor a ban on shooting at moving vehicles.

At a press conference last Friday, Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown says as an accredited department RPD already follows strict guidelines.

However, Raleigh’s mayor wants a Police Advisory Board to review the entire “8 Can’t Wait” campaign. The City Council will appoint board members at its next meeting.

“Policy isn’t perfect, absolutely not. What I believe will come out of the advisory board is an opportunity to review our policies and make then even stronger than they are,” said Deck-Brown.

The “8 Can’t Wait” website does not compare local sheriff’s departments, but Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says his department already follows several of the policies, including a use of force continuum and comprehensive reports for any use of force.

“A lot of this is accountability from the very top. Making sure your agency, your members are following policy and procedure,” Baker said.

Baker says his department currently does not have a ban on chokeholds and strangleholds, but those are not part of deputies’ training. The WSCO also doesn’t have a ban on shooting at moving vehicles.

“Exhaust all means before shooting, that’s something we’re doing right now. We’re not going to get out of the car and start shooting,” he said.

The sheriff says he would like his department to examine more de-escalation techniques.

Baker points to last Saturday when a group tried to storm a sally port of a Wake County building. He says deputies asked the group to back away before using force.

“They failed to comply with the instructions and follow the commands that they were given to not advance on our building, not to come up on our building. They chose to do that anyway. That’s why we used levels of force to get them to disperse,” said Sheriff Baker.

According to the “8 Can’t Wait” website, the Durham Police Department follows two of the eight suggested policies. However, the “8 Can’t Wait” uses data from a 2007 DPD policy guide.

In a statement to CBS 17, a spokesperson for DPD said “Durham Police Department’s policies are currently aligned with the 8cantwait recommendations. We will continue to work with the City of Durham and our community to further clarify and enhance our policies in order to provide the highest level of service.”

The Durham Sheriff’s Office says it also follows several of the “8 Can’t Wait” policies, such as requiring deputies to de-escalate situations when possible, and exhausting all other means before use of deadly force. The department also requires a use of force continuum and comprehensive reporting for each use of force.

A spokesperson for the Durham Sheriff’s Office says they do have policies regarding the avoidance chokeholds and firing at moving vehicles.

“We require reporting excessive force of another deputy when alleged. We regularly review all policies for up to date best practices and update them as new methods of law enforcement tactics becomes available,” said a spokesperson in a statement.

Durham County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson say they are waiting for funding to provide body cameras to deputies and replace the agency’s car cameras.

“Sheriff Birkhead has had many conversations with the board, as well as individuals and groups from throughout the community about how he, and this agency can help all residents feel safe,” said a spokesperson.

Attorney Dawn Blagrove and executive director for Emancipate NC is critical of the “8 Can’t Wait” campaign.

“The data, and the way they are presenting the data is at best inaccurate. At worst deceptive,” she said.

Blagrove acknowledges most local departments already follow several of the suggested guidelines, but says those policies don’t have value if they are not properly enforced.

“There have got to be real, tangible, and transparent consequences for violating the rules,” said Blagrove.