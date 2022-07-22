RALEIGH, NC (WNCN)- Many families are still struggling to put food on the table—as some of them are having to decided where to allocate their money to; rather that is food or rent.

A local food distribution center is partnering up with area non-profits to make life easier for families dealing with food insecurities. CBS 17 went to Urban Ministries to talk about a new initiative called “Pivot.”

According to data from the 2020 census, there are over 1 million people living in Wake County; that number has grown significantly over the years.

Urban Ministries Director Nick Robertson said they provide food and services to about 42,000 people in the county. But he says there is still a large group of over 100,000 people who identify having food insecurity; so, more has to be done.

“We were sitting down, just throwing stuff up against the wall about how to better take care of the people of Wake County,” Robertson said.

“Instead of saying ‘we’re just doing this and saying we gave out X amount of food this year’—more has to be done,” he said.

And that is exactly what they did. Through a program called “Pivot,” Robertson and other local non-profits in the area like Passage Light, Families Together, mental health organizations, and more are working together.

Wake County Public Health is another organization amongst the many joining this new partnership.

“We are partnering with them to pin point the families that they are actually dealing with right now who need the most help in Wake County. And we are giving them a week worth of groceries, every week, for the next 12 months,” Richardson explained.

The goal is to help families get back on their feet—after dealing with the constant life struggles of the inflation and covid.

Veronica Hunter with South Light Healthcare, typically focuses on the mental health aspect for people but now they’re joining in on the fight.

“People are trying to figure out if ‘I want to pay a bill or if I want to feed my family.’ The goal was to meet people where they are,” Hunter said.

The program has been in effect for the past two months. We asked Robertson why is a program like this needed in the county.

“I know how it feels to have my back up against the wall–I know exactly how it feels. Poverty is a language—it doesn’t matter what color you are, religion, or whatever. When you don’t have anything, you operate a different way,” he shared.

For more information on how you can help, click here.