Local student encourages social distancing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This stay-at-home order has disrupted many lives but it can be a harsh reality for kids — their entire lives revolved around school, friends and activities before all of this happened. A local teenager is hoping her message will be heard loud and clear by her peers and their parents.

For weeks, doctors, officials and experts have been asking people to stay home, keep a safe distance from others, and help save lives during this epidemic. 12-year-old Merit Morrison felt the need to echo their concerns to make sure the message is heard.

So, what is this important message she has to share? Merit says it’s simple, “Please, Please Please stay at home. I know its hard but you don’t want to get this virus because its very deadly and contagious.”

Her life, just as much as anyone’s, has been uprooted. She’s tackling a new way of learning that has proven tough on a student who excelled in a traditional classroom. Plus, she’s a kid and she is missing her friends.

“I’m very social and I wanna go see my friends and stuff but I have to remember this is a deadly virus and it can spread,” Morrison tells us.

Her mission now is to get both kids and adults to take this stay-at-home order seriously and help save lives. Her mom, April, says Merit is just living up to her name and doing what she does best.

“She’s just a leader. She always wants to make sure communication happens and that there’s some positives,” April Morrison tells us.

She’s just another shining example of good — and how you can never be too young or too old to make an impact.