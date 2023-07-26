RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A life-changing gift for one local veteran.

Wednesday, U.S. Bank and Operation Homefront presented a brand-new van to Army veteran Devontae Dawson.

It was all a part of U.S. Bank’s Driven to Serve program which helps veterans.

Dawson reached out to the organization after his family’s vehicle broke down, leaving him without a car for a year.

“It’s been hard because honestly without having transportation and then having to pay for Uber’s and Lyft and to get around it’s just hard for anybody,” said Dawson.

He told CBS 17 that receiving the car is a big financial weight lifted off his shoulders.

“It’s going to help us in the long run as far as being able to have actual transportation, not have to worry about breakdowns and everything is covered bumper to bumper,” said Dawson.

Dawson plans to celebrate by taking a road trip to visit his family in Georgia and then taking his kids to Disney.