Locations administering COVID-19 vaccines in Wake County – week of March 22

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Here’s a look at the 59 locations in Wake County administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
Always contact the location before arriving as an appointment could be required.
A to Z Pharmacy
Advance Community Health
Alignment Healthcare Raleigh
Alliance Medical Ministry
Allmed Clinic PA
Bee Well Pharmacy LLC
Biomedical Applications of NC, Inc, FMC New Hope Dialysis
Biomedical Applications of NC, Inc. Raleigh Dialysis
Bio-Medical Applications of North Carolina, Inc d/b/a/ Wake Dialysis
Blue Ridge Pharmacy
CAPITAL FAMILY MEDICINE (EXEC)
Cary Adult Medicine
Cary Healthcare Associates
Central Prison Healthcare Complex
Corner Drug Stores of Zebulon/Zebulon Drug
dj’s pharmacy
Duke Raleigh Hospital
Falls River Pharmacy
Family Medical Associates of Raleigh
Garner 5th Avenue Pharmacy
Garner Family Pharmacy
Garner Internal Medicine
Glenwood South Pharmacy Market
HARRIS TEETER PHARMACY 09700344
HARRIS TEETER PHARMACY 9700430 (885 Walnut St. Cary, NC 27511 & 6024 Falls of the Neuse Raleigh, NC 27609)
Hayes Barton Pharmacy
Health Park Pharmacy
Holly Park Pharmacy
Josefs Pharmacy Raleigh
Knightdale Pharmacy
Medicap Pharmacy 8286
NC State University Student Health
NeighborHealth Lake Boone Trail
Nuevo Health
Oak City Dialysis
Person Street Pharmacy
Raleigh Family Practice, PA
Raleigh Medical Group
Rex Hospital, Inc
Richard D. Adelman, MD
SiteMed NC
Southeastern Healthcare of North Carolina
SPRINGFIELD PHARMACY
st joseph primary Care
StarMed Healthcare – Cary at Chapel Hill Rd
Tricity Family Medicine & Urgent Care Clinic -Holly Springs
UNC Holly Springs Medical Office Building
UNC Hospitals at Wakebrook
UNC Panther Creek Medical Office Building
VaxOn
Wake County Human Services
Wake Internal Medicine Consultants, Inc.
WakeMed Cary Hospital
WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Waverly Primary Care
We Care Pharmacy
Wendell Medical Center PA
Western Wake Wellness
White Oak Pharmacy, LLC