Locations administering COVID-19 vaccines in Wake County – week of March 22

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Here’s a look at the 59 locations in Wake County administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Always contact the location before arriving as an appointment could be required.

A to Z Pharmacy

Advance Community Health

Alignment Healthcare Raleigh

Alliance Medical Ministry

Allmed Clinic PA

Bee Well Pharmacy LLC

Biomedical Applications of NC, Inc, FMC New Hope Dialysis

Biomedical Applications of NC, Inc. Raleigh Dialysis

Bio-Medical Applications of North Carolina, Inc d/b/a/ Wake Dialysis

Blue Ridge Pharmacy

CAPITAL FAMILY MEDICINE (EXEC)

Cary Adult Medicine

Cary Healthcare Associates

Central Prison Healthcare Complex

Corner Drug Stores of Zebulon/Zebulon Drug

dj’s pharmacy

Duke Raleigh Hospital

Falls River Pharmacy

Family Medical Associates of Raleigh

Garner 5th Avenue Pharmacy

Garner Family Pharmacy

Garner Internal Medicine

Glenwood South Pharmacy Market

HARRIS TEETER PHARMACY 09700344

HARRIS TEETER PHARMACY 9700430 (885 Walnut St. Cary, NC 27511 & 6024 Falls of the Neuse Raleigh, NC 27609)

Hayes Barton Pharmacy

Health Park Pharmacy

Holly Park Pharmacy

Josefs Pharmacy Raleigh

Knightdale Pharmacy

Medicap Pharmacy 8286

NC State University Student Health

NeighborHealth Lake Boone Trail

Nuevo Health

Oak City Dialysis

Person Street Pharmacy

Raleigh Family Practice, PA

Raleigh Medical Group

Rex Hospital, Inc

Richard D. Adelman, MD

SiteMed NC

Southeastern Healthcare of North Carolina

SPRINGFIELD PHARMACY

st joseph primary Care

StarMed Healthcare – Cary at Chapel Hill Rd

Tricity Family Medicine & Urgent Care Clinic -Holly Springs

UNC Holly Springs Medical Office Building

UNC Hospitals at Wakebrook

UNC Panther Creek Medical Office Building

VaxOn

Wake County Human Services

Wake Internal Medicine Consultants, Inc.

WakeMed Cary Hospital

WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Waverly Primary Care

We Care Pharmacy

Wendell Medical Center PA

Western Wake Wellness

White Oak Pharmacy, LLC