WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police are warning the community about a string of car break-ins throughout the city.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the Wilson Police Department said there were several reports of car break-ins between Thursday and Friday night.

Those reports say all of the vehicles were unlocked.

Police remind people to remember to lock their cars at night and to not leave anything valuable inside.

“Theft is often an opportunity,” police say. “So make sure you protect your car and the belongings inside it.”