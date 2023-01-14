ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time resident of Erwin died in a shooting Saturday evening, police said.

The incident was discovered just before 6:05 p.m. along Price Street near U.S. 421, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what appeared to be one gunshot wound, Johnson said.

Kevin Massey, 41, of Erwin died at the scene, according to Johnson.

Police said they have a person of interest in the case and are following up on leads.

Massey was discovered after a person working nearby heard a gunshot, walked outside and spotted the victim, Johnson said.

Massey lived in the Harnett County town of Erwin for “many years,” Johnson told CBS 17.