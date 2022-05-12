RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you don’t mind staying up late on Sunday night, and if our skies can clear in time, central North Carolina will be able to see a total lunar eclipse.

The full moon this month is called the Super Flower Blood Moon. Super, because it will appear slightly larger than normal, flower, because that’s the name given to May’s full moon, and blood, because this moon will also be part of a lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon falls behind Earth’s shadow in its orbit, creating a reddish look to the moon, hence garnering the ‘blood’ reference for the moon.

So weather permitting, when can our area expect to see it?

While the eclipse technically begins just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, you won’t notice much of a difference in the moon until almost 10:30 that night, as that’s when the moon moves into the Earth’s outer shadow, making the moon look slightly darker.

The total eclipse will begin just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday and that’s when people will start to see the moon turn red. The maximum eclipse will occur early Monday morning at 12:11 a.m., with the total eclipse coming to an end just before 1 a.m.

If you really want to stay up late and watch the moon go back to looking like its bright, normal self, that will happen just before 3 a.m.

So much of this is dependent on the weather, though, so if clouds clear it will give central North Carolinians a clearer picture of the lunar eclipse. If anyone sees it, please email it to newstips@cbs17.com.

If the weather doesn’t work out, we will still be able to see another lunar eclipse this year, just not until November.