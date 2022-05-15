RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Sky watchers will get to see a 2022’s first lunar eclipse on Sunday.

The eclipse will cause the moon to have a red glow to it as the earth passes between the sun and moon.

This will block the sunlight from the moon and cast a shadow on it.

And this eclipse will be visible for part of the United States, including North Carolina.

Image of the lunar eclipse timeline.
Lunar eclipse timeline.

And you won’t need a telescope or binoculars to see it either. But being away from city lights will make it easier to see.

Here in the Triangle, we should have a good view as the sky will be partly cloudy Sunday night and temperatures around the lower-70s.

The eclipse starts at 10:27 p.m. when the moon starts to enter the Earth’s shadow.

But if you want to see the total eclipse, you’ll want to make sure to be outside at 11:29 p.m.

Totality will last until around 12:50 a.m., and the full eclipse ends around 1:55 a.m.

If you are not able to get outside but still want to watch the eclipse, NASA will have a livestream of it here.