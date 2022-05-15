RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Sky watchers will get to see a 2022’s first lunar eclipse on Sunday.

The eclipse will cause the moon to have a red glow to it as the earth passes between the sun and moon.

This will block the sunlight from the moon and cast a shadow on it.

And this eclipse will be visible for part of the United States, including North Carolina.

Lunar eclipse timeline.

And you won’t need a telescope or binoculars to see it either. But being away from city lights will make it easier to see.

Here in the Triangle, we should have a good view as the sky will be partly cloudy Sunday night and temperatures around the lower-70s.

The eclipse starts at 10:27 p.m. when the moon starts to enter the Earth’s shadow.

But if you want to see the total eclipse, you’ll want to make sure to be outside at 11:29 p.m.

Totality will last until around 12:50 a.m., and the full eclipse ends around 1:55 a.m.

If you are not able to get outside but still want to watch the eclipse, NASA will have a livestream of it here.