File photo of a bull (©Robin Silver/Center for Biological Diversity via AP)

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — You won’t ‘bull-ieve’ who was found wandering along a road in Sanford.

Someone found a bull walking along the intersection of Tramway Road and Fire Tower Road, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office,

The intersection is less than 0.2 miles away from SanLee Middle School and Southern Lee High School.

Deputies said their Animal Control unit is currently holding the bull at the Emergency Services Training Center on Tramway Road.

They’re trying to find the owner.

If he’s yours, you’re asked to call their dispatch center at 919-775-5531 as soon as possible and provide proof of ownership.