Lottery begins for Disney’s ALADDIN tickets at DPAC

DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) – Fans have a chance at $25 ALADDIN tickets beginning today at 9 a.m.

DPAC announced last month a digital lottery that will begin Tuesday prior to the broadway’s musical first peformance at the Durham venue.

There are a limited number of seats priced at $25 each, seats will be sold for the performance.

The digital lottery will happen online only the day prior to each performance.

Ready to enter? Starting Tuesday, visit https://www.dpacnc.com/events/detail/aladdin and select the lottery entry page.

Click the “Enter Now” button for the performance you want to attend.

Registration for all performances begins at 9 a.m. the day prior to the registered performance and will close at 2 p.m.

Fill out the entry form including the number of tickets you would like. Only two tickets may be purchased.

Guests will receive a confirmation email once they have validated their email and successfully entered the lottery.

After the lottery closes the day prior to the registered performance, guests will be notified via email within minutes as to whether they have won or not.

Locations vary per performance. Seats may be partial view, however, every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together.

Most cases multiple seats will be split up and not adjacent to each other.

ALADDIN plays at DPAC Wednesday through Oct. 26.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now