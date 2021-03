PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Louisiana woman was arrested March 10 in Chatham County on kidnapping charges, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Lashanda Denise Brown, 35, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was charged with kidnapping/abduction of children and conspiracy to commit abduction of children. She was given a $100,000 secured bond and is due in court on April 5.

CBS 17 has reached out to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office for additional information on Brown’s arrest, but has not yet heard back.