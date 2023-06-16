PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Pittsboro will soon be getting a Lowes Foods, the supermarket chain announced Friday.

It comes as a rising number grocery stores are opening across the Triangle to keep up with more people moving to the area.

In their announcement, Lowes Foods said they plan to open their Pittsboro location June 29.

It’ll be at the intersection of Highway 15-501 and Northwood High School Road near several other businesses including Bojangles, House of Hops and Mi Cancun.

The stores will also have online shopping through popular Lowes Foods to Go, according to the announcement.

Currently, the closest Lowes Foods to Pittsboro is in Chapel Hill on U.S. Highway 15-501.