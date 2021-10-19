Lowe’s looking to fill 120 full-time positions in Northampton County

GARYSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – Lowe’s is looking to fill 120 full-time positions at its distribution center in Northampton County.

A walk-in hiring event on Wednesday in Garysburg will give qualified applicants the chance to interview and receive a job offer on the spot.

No reservations or resumes are required and Lowe’s representatives are available for video interviews or in-person interviews outside the facility

Day, night, weekend day and weekend night shifts are available.

The hiring event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lowe’s distribution center in Garysburg, located at:

620 Lowe’s Blvd., Garysburg, N.C. 27831

Learn more about the available positions here.