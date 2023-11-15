CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest in a larceny.

Police released a surveillance photo of a man who is a person of interest in a theft that took place at Lowe’s on Oct. 16.

Clinton police are seeking information about this person of interest in a larceny at Lowe’s. (Clinton Police Department)

Clinton police are seeking information about this van, believed to be driven by a person of interest in a larceny at Lowe’s. (Clinton Police Department)

In the photo, the man appears to be wearing a bright-colored long-sleeved shirt, glasses and a brown baseball cap.

They also released a photo of a vehicle that appears to be an older-model van with a storage unit on top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department at (910) 592-3105. Tips can also be sent anonymously by texting “tipcpd” along with the tip to 847411.