BUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down some “lowlifes” who broke into and robbed a home on Friday, officials said.

The incident happened between 10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at a home near N.C. 98 East near Bunn, according to a news release from Franklin County Sheriff Kevin White.

“These slime bags entered the residence and robbed the joint,” White wrote, adding five photos to the news release.

Photo from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Photo from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Photos from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Photo from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

The photos were a mix of the car the suspects drove and images of the suspects, White said. One image showed a bearded man wearing a black cap, a black jacket and gray pants.

“If you recognize these lowlifes or their vehicle, please call our tip line,” White said. “Please stay vigilant.”

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office tip line, which can pay cash rewards, is 919-514-9577.