RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Maybe you can get this Spring Hope woman to buy your lottery tickets for you.

Judy Marshburn hit her second big jackpot in 14 years, with North Carolina Education Lottery officials saying Thursday that she won the first $700,000 top prize in the new Scorching Hot 7s scratch-off game.

She took $497,073 home to Spring Hope after taxes were withheld. She previously won more than $300,000 playing Cash 5 in 2008.

“I doubled my win this time,” Marshburn said. “Next time I’m coming for the million.”

The 57-year-old bought her $10 ticket from the Stop N Shop in Spring Hope.

The Scorching Hot 7s game debuted this month and three of the four $700,000 prizes remain unclaimed.