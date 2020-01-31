Lumberton couple celebrate their 70th anniversary with $760,000+ lottery jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Lumberton couple will celebrate their 70th anniversary next week more than half a million dollars richer, thanks to a winning lottery ticket.

James and Maxine Hilliker won a $768,862 Cash 5 jackpot this week – one week ahead of their 70th anniversary, the couple told North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Thursday.

“Our wedding anniversary is next week and today is my 90th birthday,” said James after receiving the big check yesterday. “I can’t even believe this is real. I just can’t believe it.”

The Hillikers said playing Cash 5 together is a weekly tradition that they have.

“We go to the same store every Tuesday,” Maxine told lottery officials. “We always play the same numbers. I’ve been playing them for over 22 years in California, Florida and now North Carolina. We use my birthday, my husband’s birthday, and the birthdays of my three sisters. We’ve never won anything big.”

The couple purchased their seven-day multi-draw ticket at the Sun-Do Kwik Shop on N. Roberts Avenue and found out they won last Saturday’s drawing on Monday morning.

James said he found out they had won when he saw the numbers in the newspaper — but he didn’t want to ruin the surprise for Maxine, so he waited until they checked the numbers together later that morning.

“I always read them out to her,” said James. “I call out the numbers and she writes them down and checks them.”

James told NCEL officials that he wanted to keep his wife from noticing something was different, so he used his favorite line.

“I told her, ‘I think you’re going to like these numbers today,’” said James recalling the moment. “Maxine then said, like she always does, ‘You always say that and we only ever match three numbers!’ So I read them out and she looked shocked. Then she told me to read those again. So I read them out again.”

Maxine then told James she had every single number.

They claimed their prize in Raleigh on Thursday and ended up taking home $543,970 after taxes.

The couple said they plan to take a cruise with some of the money, but don’t know what to do with the rest of it.

More headlines from CBS17.com: