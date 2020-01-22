Lumberton police: Person found dead inside burning home, foul play suspected

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Lumberton police are investigating after a body was found inside a house that was on fire on Tuesday night, officials said.

Police and fire crews arrived at the home in the 1200-block of Godwin Avenue at 9:44 p.m. Once at the scene, first responders found a small fire and a person dead inside the home, according to police.

“Evidence at the scene leads investigators to believe that foul play is suspected. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with this investigation,” police said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department and speak with Detectives Yvette Pitts or Charles Keenum at 910-671-3845.

