RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Biotech company, TARGAN, unveiled its’ new Raleigh headquarters off East Six Forks Road Tuesday. TARGAN, founder Ramin Karimpour, celebrated the milestone with his team, Governor Roy Cooper, and North Carolina elected officials.

“This is a new chapter in the life of this startup at the commercial level,” said Karimpour. TARGAN’s goal is to maximize livestock production in a humane way, by creating automated animal evaluation and vaccination systems.

The Morrisville-based company’s expansion into Raleigh is meant to attract more talent from around North Carolina.

Karimpour said he expects to add up to one hundred jobs to the company in the next two years.

Supporting the company is part of North Carolina’s push to further North Carolina’s agriculture and biotech industries.

“We actually have the opportunity to be choosey about the kind of development we want here. We know agriculture is very important to the state of North Carolina, and we know biotech and life science is very important to our universities,” said Shinica Thomas, chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners.