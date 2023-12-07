HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A person is in custody after a drug bust in Henderson on Wednesday, police said.

On Wednesday, officers served two narcotic search warrants, according to Henderson police. One took place at the 300 block of N. Garnett Street and the other in the 100 block of Willow Oak Place after multiple drug complaints.

While serving the warrants, investigators found the following items:

47.5 grams of cocaine

860 grams of marijuana

Two firearms

Drug manufacturing equipment

$7,920.00 in cash

Carey Rogers, 41, was arrested in relation to this investigation, police said.

According to police, Rogers was charged with the following:

(2 counts) trafficking cocaine

manufacturing cocaine

possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver cocaine

possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver marijuana

(2 counts) possession of a firearm by a felon

maintaining a dwelling place for a controlled substance

possession of a stolen vehicle

possession of marijuana paraphernalia

possession of drug paraphernalia, not marijuana

Police said Rogers received a no bond due to being on pre-trial release. Rogers was remanded to the Vance County Detention Center.