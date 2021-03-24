Major traffic study for US-401 in Wake, Harnett counties underway – and public input is needed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major traffic study is underway for the U.S. Route 401 Corridor in Wake and Harnett counties – and public input is needed.

Click image to enlarge

The study includes 19-miles of U.S. 401 from Banks Road in Wake County south through the Town of Fuquay-Varina to the N.C. Highway 201 and U.S. Route 421 intersection near the Town of Lillington in Harnett County.

The U.S. 401 Corridor Study team wants to hear from people who travel, work, or live along U.S. 401 and what they want future growth to look like.

“The purpose of the study is to develop an updated vision for the study area, analyze short-and long-term transportation and land use solutions, and identify implementable transportation projects to address growth along the corridor,” according to public engagement planner Bonnie A. Parker.

Virtual Public Meeting

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) is hosting a virtual public meeting for the study on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The meeting will provide an opportunity to learn more about the study, ask questions of the project team and provide input to help the team update the U.S. 401 Corridor vision.

Participants can view or listen and participate in the meeting live online from a smartphone or computer, or by calling in. Details will be on the study website.

Study Survey until April 9

In addition to the virtual public meeting, a survey will be used to gather input from community members to inform the development of conceptual design options and finalize the vision for the U.S. 401 Corridor.

It can be accessed through the study website, via text messaging, as well as traditional print versions. To participant via text, text the keyword “US401Corridor” to 73224 to begin the survey.

Questions

The project team is available to answer any questions. Send an email to US401CorridorStudy@PublicInput.com or call 1-855-925-2801 and enter code 8961 when prompted.