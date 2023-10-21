DORTCHES, N.C. (WNCN) — A major tractor-trailer fire along Interstate 95 north of Rocky Mount has closed the southbound part of the highway Saturday.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 145 near Whitakers in Nash County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck has detoured southbound traffic at the exit, which is for N.C. 4, the NCDOT reported.

Images from the scene around 1:30 p.m. showed a burned-out vehicle and construction equipment being used to remove the charred truck.

Traffic was backed up for at least two miles around 1:40 p.m.

A detour has drivers taking Exit 145 onto Halifax Road until it reaches N.C. 43. Drivers then should turn right on N.C. 43 to re-access I-95 South, officials said.

The highway should be clear by 6 p.m., the NCDOT reported.