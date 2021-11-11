MAKO Medical to honor Vance County veterans with free meal drive-thru Saturday

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – MAKO Medical, in partnership with American Legion Post 60, will honor veterans on Saturday with a free meal following a Veterans Day ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the American Legion Post 60 located at 110 East Spring St. in Henderson.

Following the ceremony, at 10:30 a.m., veterans and their families will receive free take-home meals at a drive-thru set up at the location.

COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place.

