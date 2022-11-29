ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A male suspect is in custody Tuesday after police said he threatened several people at Walmart with a large knife.

During the day Tuesday, the suspect was inside the store at 1511 Benvenue Road with the knife, police said.

Multiple officers responded to the incident.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

This latest incident comes amid a rash of violence in other shopping locations across North Carolina.

The most recent has been a shooting at North Hills in Raleigh where a person was shot. On Black Friday, a person was shot inside a Walmart in Lumberton and two more were injured in a Greenville mall shooting.