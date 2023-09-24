ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man police say was high on drugs shot himself in the leg after he broke into a business and fired gunshots that were heard outside Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Rocky Mount Saturday night.

The incident was reported as shots fired just before 10:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Wesleyan Blvd., according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Officers were already conducting a check at the 7-Eleven store on Benvenue Road when they heard several gunshots coming from the parking lot of Ollie’s Bargain Store at 1222 N. Wesleyan Blvd., police said.

Upon arrival at Ollie’s parking lot, the police were flagged down by a witness and told about a man at the scene who was injured.

The 24-year-old man at the scene suffered a gunshot wound that grazed his knee and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, the news release said.

The man, Jonathan Branch, could not provide officers with information about what happened and when, police said.

Police said they later determined that the wounded man broke into Dance Arts of Rocky Mount and fired gunshots next door into Pi Nails located at 1252 N. Wesleyan Blvd.

While firing his gun, Branch accidentally shot himself in the leg, the news release said.

Branch was treated at UNC Nash Hospital for his injuries.

Warrants were obtained for discharging a firearm in the city limits, damage to property, and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

As of Sunday afternoon, Branch has not been arrested and the warrants have not been served, police said.