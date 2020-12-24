Man accused of killing a mom and her son sought in Rocky Mount, police say

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching in North Carolina for a suspect in a deadly shooting who officials say is armed and dangerous.

Marelene Haywood, 43, and her son, Kevonta Hills, 19, were shot multiple times in their home on Papas Bay Road in Loris. They were found dead in the home Thursday morning.

The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Antonio Long.

Long was last seen driving a white 2008 Honda Accord with the license plate RXU 743, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

Long was last seen in the area of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, according to police.

Long is a suspect in the deadly shooting of Haywood and Hills, police say.

Anyone who has information is asked to call (843) 248-1520.