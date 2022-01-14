Man accused of murdering wife, fleeing with 3-year-old daughter brought back to Sanford, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A man accused of murdering his wife and then fleeing with their 3-year-old daughter has been brought back to Lee County after he was caught in Tennessee last week, the Sanford Police Department said.

Brent James Bockes was brought back from Tennessee and turned over to Sanford police on Thursday.

He was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony larceny, according to an update issued Friday.

On Jan. 5, an Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Riley Harper Bockes. It said she was abducted from Sanford.

Police later said that Brent Bockes’ wife, Deana Michelle Bockes, was found dead Wednesday afternoon at a residence along the 3900 block of Lee Avenue. Brent Bockes was charged with murder in her death.

Bockes was then arrested in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, around 9 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Sanford police said the stolen Toyota Avalon he was in was found after it had been involved in an accident. Local police and deputies launched a search and eventually took Bockes into custody, a news release said.

Riley Bockes was unharmed.

Brent Bockes was booked into the Lee County Jail and given no bond. He was due in court on Friday.