ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accused of raping a child is currently being held under a $1,000,000 bond, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

On Monday, deputies said they arrested 38-year-old Luis Rodriguez Jaimes, of Robbins.

They said they received a report on Oct. 18 that Jaimes sexually abused a 12-year-old child in Robbins.

Jaimes is charged with one count of felony statutory sex offense with a child, one count of statutory rape of a child, and three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

He was taken to the Moore County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said his bond is pending a first appearance in Moore County District Court on Friday, Dec. 15.