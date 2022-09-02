FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – Fayetteville police announced they arrested a 25-year-old man after he shot at officers and people in a neighboring hotel room.

The Fayetteville Police Department said at 1:21 a.m. on Friday morning, officers were called to a hotel on the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers said they determined someone in a hotel room was firing a gun several times.

The suspect was later identified as 25-year-old Ondrilleis Mallow, Jr. of Fayetteville.

Police said one of those bullets few into the adjacent hotel room where a family was staying. Officers said while they were investigating, the suspect, still in the hotel room, fired at them. The department said their officers were not hit by the bullets.

Fayetteville PD reported their officers did not return fire and took the suspect into custody without incident.

The family in the adjacent room was not harmed during the shooting. Police said they were no reported injured. Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department Aggravated Assault Unit are still investigating the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

Malloy Jr. was charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, discharge weapon into an occupied dwelling, discharge firearm within enclosure to incite fear and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Malloy Jr. was being held at the Cumberland County Jail without a bond at last check.