HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Henderson Police Department arrested a man and a woman after drugs and guns were seized during a narcotics search at a motel, police say.

On Tuesday, police served a narcotics search warrant at the 121 Motel at 197 Parham Road in response to a drug complaint.

Police say during the service of the warrant, 450 dosage units of heroin, 12.9 grams of marijuana, 14.7 grams of cocaine, 38 suboxone strips and oxycodone were seized. Drug manufacturing equipment, a semi-automatic pistol and $1,512 was also seized.

(Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)

27-year-old Devon Blake Rhodes and 21-year-old Dylaney Darnes were arrested.

Rhodes and Darnes were both charged with the following:

Two counts of trafficking heroin,

Two counts of maintaining a dwelling place for a controlled substance,

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver heroin,

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver cocaine,

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver schedule II,

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver schedule III,

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver marijuana,

Manufacture cocaine,

Possession of drug paraphernalia,

Possession of drug paraphernalia, not marijuana.

Rhodes was also charged additionally for possession of a firearm by felon and received no bond due to being on pre-trial release, according to police.

Darnes received a $580,000 secured bond and were remanded to the Vance County Detention Center.