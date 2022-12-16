SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police announced Thursday that they arrested a man accused of raping a child.

On Monday, officers said they arrested 19-year-old Divine Shabazz Allah Whitaker, of Scotland Neck.

It came after they said they received information about a possible rape of a child at the Ballpark in Scotland Neck and investigated the incident.

Whitaker is charged with indecent liberties with a child, second degree rape and other related charges.

He was issued a $15,000 secured bond.