SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police announced Thursday that they arrested a man accused of raping a child.
On Monday, officers said they arrested 19-year-old Divine Shabazz Allah Whitaker, of Scotland Neck.
It came after they said they received information about a possible rape of a child at the Ballpark in Scotland Neck and investigated the incident.
Whitaker is charged with indecent liberties with a child, second degree rape and other related charges.
He was issued a $15,000 secured bond.