Man arrested after 4-year-old Fayetteville child killed in SC shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WBTW/WNCN) — A man was captured in North Carolina after a Fayetteville child was killed in a shooting in South Carolina over the weekend, officials said.

According to Horry County police, Henry Tyrone Moody was wanted for the murder of a 4-year-old child.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of Millpond Road in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina.

Carson Walker, 4, of Fayetteville died after the shooting, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:10 p.m. that same day, Moody, 22, of Loris, South Carolina, was taken into custody by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said.

Moody is being in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Moody appeared in court Monday for his first appearance for the murder offense and was appointed an attorney. Moody’s extradition hearing will be held on Aug. 6.

Moody is also charged with injury to property and resist, delay and obstructing an investigation, deputies said.

Moody was found on Progressive Farm Road in Fairmont.

